This deal is expired!
Expires: 06/07/20
Little Caesars Coupons »

Large Classic Pepperoni or Classic Cheese Pizza

$3.99
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Lat day! Little Caesars is offering Large Classic Pepperoni or Classic Cheese Pizza for only $3.99 when you order via app [Android or iOS] or online.

Note: Min $5 order for delivery. Limit 3 per person per day.

Comments (8)

lickmetilicec
lickmetilicec (L1)
Jun 03, 2020
this is absolutely amazing I would love to know how they found this information out
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jun 01, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
aadmin i was seeing another MM on this deal that i posted. was it valid?
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
Other MM added an expiration date to your deal
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
Please remove such update as I already added the expiry date to description and expiry date section
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 01, 2020
I can't. Other MM added exp date 30 min after you created the deal, then ah hour later you came back and made another update. Due to DealsPlus rules, exp date is a valid update, sorry.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
But the date was clearly stated in the deal. But ok ! :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
Ends 6/7
Reply
