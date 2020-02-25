Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Olive Garden Lunch Favorites from $7.99!

$7.99+
Expires: 02/28/20
Monday through Friday from opening (local time) until 3pm, Olive Garden is offering Lunch Favorites starting at just $7.99!

Find your nearest location here.

Lunch Favorites Includes:
  • Unlimited soup or salad & breadsticks
  • Entree Choices:
    • Asiago Tortelloni for $7.99
    • Chicken & Cheese Piadina Sandwich for $8.99
    • Shrimp Scampi for $9.99
