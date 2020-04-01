Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Long John Silvers Coupons

Long John Silvers

$4.99 Long John Silver's Meals!
$4.99
Mar 31, 2020
Expires : 04/05/20
About this Deal

Now through 4/5, Long John Silver's is offering $4.99 Meals! Choose from one of the following entrees, plus enjoy a choice of 2 sides and 2 hushpuppies.

$4.99 Meals:
  • 2-Pc Fish
  • 3-Pc Chicken

Find your nearest Long John Silver's here.

Coupon:
https://ljsilvers.fbmta.com/shared/images/21474836788/21474836788_2020033110362097.jpg
Note: valid at participating locations only.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Long John Silver's Fast Food Seafood dining out Takeout Meals
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Apr 01, 2020
Great price!
Likes Reply
