Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Long John Silvers Coupons

Long John Silvers

$4.99 Long John Silver's Meals!
$4.99
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/19/20
23  Likes 2  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Long John Silver's is offering $4.99 Meals when you present this coupon at participating restaurants! Choose between 3-pc chicken or 2-pc fish, plus receive 2 sides and 2 hushpuppies.

Find your nearest Long John Silver's here.

See more info in this Facebook post here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Lunch Long John Silver's Fast Food Seafood dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
sangsang
sangsang (L1)
Jan 13, 2020
Wow
Likes Reply
swarnasalu
swarnasalu (L2)
Jan 13, 2020
like
Likes Reply
Long John Silvers See All arrow
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$4.99 Meals (2 Options)
$4.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in November!
Freebie
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Wendys
Wendys
Free New Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Any Order!
Free W/P
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$4.99 Meals (2 Options)
$4.99
ALDI
ALDI
Thanksgiving 2020 Catalog
SALE
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Buy One Entree, Take One Home for $5
BOGO
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Halloween Deals 2020
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
McDonalds
McDonalds
'Free Fries Friday' (Burger + Fries = $1)!
Free W/P
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti + Free Delivery | Macaroni Grill
B1g1free
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in November!
Freebie
HOT
Wendys
Wendys
Free New Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Any Order!
Free W/P
DelTaco
DelTaco
2 Free Tacos for New Del Taco EClub Members
Free W/P
Denny's
Denny's
15% Off Your Order At Denny's
15% Off
Macaroni Grill
Macaroni Grill
Buy One Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti Entree Get One Free
BOGO
Subway
Subway
Buy One, Get One Free Footlong
BOGO
arrow
arrow