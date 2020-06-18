This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sonic
Today Only! 99¢ for 4-Pc Mozzarella Sticks
+ IN-STORE SHIPPING
99¢
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/18/20
About this Deal
Today only, Sonic is offering 4-Pc Mozzarella Sticks for only 99¢!
Find your nearest Sonic here.
Note: limit 5 per order. Valid at participating locations.
