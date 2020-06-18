Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sonic Coupons

Sonic

Today Only! 99¢ for 4-Pc Mozzarella Sticks
99¢
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/18/20
About this Deal

Today only, Sonic is offering 4-Pc Mozzarella Sticks for only 99¢!

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: limit 5 per order. Valid at participating locations.

food restaurants snacks sonic Fast Food dining out Meals mozzarella sticks
