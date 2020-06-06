This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
$5.99 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Dozen
$5.99
$8.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal
|Now through tomorrow (6/7), Krispy Kreme is offering up to 4 Original Glazed Dozens for only $5.99 each when you use this coupon at checkout!
Why This is a Great Deal:
Depending on your location, the price of an Original Glazed Dozen has risen to as much as $8.99 normally.
Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.
Note: must scan barcode to redeem. Limit 4 redemptions per coupon.
Related to this item:food restaurants Breakfast Krispy Kreme Donuts Chocolate dining out Meals
What's the matter?