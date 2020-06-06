Now through tomorrow (6/7), Krispy Kreme is offering up to 4 Original Glazed Dozens for only $5.99 each when you use this coupon at checkout!



Why This is a Great Deal:

Depending on your location, the price of an Original Glazed Dozen has risen to as much as $8.99 normally.



Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.



Note: must scan barcode to redeem. Limit 4 redemptions per coupon.