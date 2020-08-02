Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
99¢ Post Cereal, $1.99 Danimals Smoothies & More

Expires: 02/08/20
Kroger is offering Weekend Deals including 99¢ Post Cereal, $1.99 Danimals Smoothies & more! Just sign into your account [free to join] to download the digital coupons.

Find your nearest location here.

Notable Offers:
  • Buy one Post Cereal, get one for 99¢
  • Buy one 12-Pk Danimals Smoothie, get one for $1.99
  • Buy one Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sausage, get one for $1.99
Comments (3)

warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Feb 05, 2020
99¢ Post Cereal, $1.99 Danimals Smoothie and more (2/7 - 2/8)
Reply
Orts22
Orts22 (L1)
Jan 31, 2020
No big deal typical sale price
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
Definitely will stock up for the Super Bowl :)
Reply
