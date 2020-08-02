Kroger is offering Weekend Deals including 99¢ Post Cereal, $1.99 Danimals Smoothies & more! Just sign into your account [free to join] to download the digital coupons.



Find your nearest location here.



Notable Offers:

Buy one Post Cereal, get one for 99¢



Buy one 12-Pk Danimals Smoothie, get one for $1.99



Buy one Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sausage, get one for $1.99



