This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! Ruby Tuesday Appetizer + Entree
$11.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/25/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Ruby Tuesday is offering an Appetizer + Entree for only $11.99!
Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.
Choose an Appetizer:
Choose an Entree:
Still hungry? Add an Endless Garden Bar for only $3.99!
Related to this item:food restaurants Lunch burger Fast Food dining out Ruby Tuesday Meals
What's the matter?