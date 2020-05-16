Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Burger or Chicken Sandwich (Military & Veterans)

Free
Expires: 05/16/20
Today only, Ruby Tuesday is honoring brave vets and active military heroes by offering a Burger or Chicken Sandwich for free! Simply present your military ID to score this offer.

See more info in this Facebook post and this Twitter post.

Find your nearest Ruby Tuesday here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

Comments (1)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 15, 2020
"Admin, Can you remove the word (Tomorrow) that appears after the first sentence. Thank you
Reply
