The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illness potentially linked to bagged salads sold from ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, and other stores.



The bagged salads being investigated include:

ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad



Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad



Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad

Though the investigation is still ongoing, analysis indicates these bagged salads are likely the cause of the illness.



The FDA strongly recommends that consumers do no eat these affected salads. If you currently possess one of the salads in question, then you can try to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.



The FDA will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.



Investigation Update



As of July 22, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 641 cases across 11 states.



FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and source of the outbreak. Salad ingredients (iceberg lettuce, carrots, red cabbage) continue to be items of interest in the investigation. As this outbreak investigation continues, the FDA will provide additional updates to this advisory.