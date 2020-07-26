Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Salads Potentially Linked to Illness Outbreak (Update)
News
Jul 26, 2020
6  Likes 0  Comments
6
See Deal

About this Deal

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illness potentially linked to bagged salads sold from ALDI, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, and other stores.

The bagged salads being investigated include:
  • ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad
  • Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad
  • Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad

Though the investigation is still ongoing, analysis indicates these bagged salads are likely the cause of the illness.

The FDA strongly recommends that consumers do no eat these affected salads. If you currently possess one of the salads in question, then you can try to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The FDA will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

Investigation Update

As of July 22, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 641 cases across 11 states.

FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and source of the outbreak. Salad ingredients (iceberg lettuce, carrots, red cabbage) continue to be items of interest in the investigation. As this outbreak investigation continues, the FDA will provide additional updates to this advisory.

🏷 Deal Tags

aldi groceries News health salad recall grocery shopping Information
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
HOT
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Free 8-Oz Bag of Coffee & Mug (Just Pay Shipping)
Freebie
Walgreens
Walgreens
Halloween Candy from 99¢
99¢+
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Free 6-Pack Leinenkugel Oktoberfest
Free AR $10.00
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
National Cheeseburger Day Deals 2020
ROUNDUP
HOT
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box
$5.00
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free 10-Pc Spicy Chicken McNuggets Offer!
Free W/P
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Price Drop! Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Cream
$4.20 $13.56
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask + Ships Free
$2.90 $5.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Equate Hand Soap (56-Oz)
$7.68
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
2-Ct Adult Fabric Face Mask (4 Colors)
$4.00
Amazon
Amazon
96-Count Rolaids Extra Strength Tablets
$3.32 $7.00
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
50-Count 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks
$3.28
Walgreens
Walgreens
Custom Face Mask w/ Filter
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Joann
Joann
Buy 1, Get 2 Free Face Masks (In-Store)
B1G2
Cashback Up to 0.5%
CNN
CNN
FDA Issues Benadryl Warning As It Investigates Reports of Teen Injuries and Deaths Linked to TikTok Challenge
NEWS
Yahoo
Yahoo
Walmart No Longer Enforcing These Two Safety Rules
NEWS
arrow
arrow