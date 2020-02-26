Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! $1 Sonic Hot Dogs

$1.00
+ In-store Shipping
Expires: 02/27/20
All day today, Sonic is offering their Hot dogs for only $1.00 in-store!

Find your nearest Sonic here.

Note: Valid only on the 6” Chili Cheese Hot Dogs and All-American Dogs (limit 5).

food restaurants Lunch sonic Fast Food dining out Hot dogs Meals
Comments (3)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Feb 26, 2020
What was your update? There is no new info on here.
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Feb 26, 2020
Other MM's edit removed
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Feb 26, 2020
Thank you
Reply
