BOGO Free Subway Footlong

BOGO
Expires: 04/16/20
Extended! Subway is offering buy one, get one free footlong when you order via the app [iOS or Android] or online! Just add 2 Footlongs to your cart & discount automatically applies.

Find your nearest Subway here.

Note: valid at participating locations only.

Comments (8)

warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Apr 16, 2020
back
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 16, 2020
We don't see this offer in-app. We do not get the discount when we add 2 sandwiches to our cart in-app either. Where do you see this info? We see their B2G1 free footlong offer, which we already have here:

https://www.dealsplus.com/Grocery_deals/p_free-footlong-when-you-buy-2
Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 19, 2020
The current deal is an original, your deal is a duplicate, that's why it was buried on 3/04
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 19, 2020
Updated
Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Expired
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 18, 2020
Last day!
Reply
Sahilko
Sahilko (L1)
Feb 28, 2020
Are these coupons valid in Canada?
Reply
