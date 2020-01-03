This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco
BOGO
Jan 21, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
7 Likes 3 Comments
17See Deal
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, Costco is offering Buy One, Get One Free 52-Oz Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts ($3.74 each) with free shipping on orders over $75. Simply add 2 to your cart to receive your BOGO free discount.
Product Details:
Compare to $7.98 for one at Walmart and Sam's Club, and $12.49 each for this 4 pack on Amazon.
What's the matter?