Costco Coupons

Costco

BOGO Free 52-Oz Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts
BOGO
Jan 21, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
7  Likes 3  Comments
About this Deal

For a limited time, Costco is offering Buy One, Get One Free 52-Oz Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts ($3.74 each) with free shipping on orders over $75. Simply add 2 to your cart to receive your BOGO free discount.

Product Details:
  • 52 oz can
  • Dry Roasted Peanuts
  • Made with pure sea salt

Compare to $7.98 for one at Walmart and Sam's Club, and $12.49 each for this 4 pack on Amazon.

food groceries BOGO Costco snacks peanuts Free W/P Nuts
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Nila20
Nila20 (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
is the offer available for in-store too ?
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 03, 2020
Hmm it doesn't say online only, however all it says about in-store is "May be available In-Warehouse at a lower non-delivered price."

So maybe call you local store and double check just in case :)
Nila20
Nila20 (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
In store price is $6.49 for two :)
