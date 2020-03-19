This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
25¢
$2.97
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
21 Likes 1 Comments
14See Deal
About this Deal
|
Deal of the week! Amazon is offering this 4-Pk Betty Crocker Mug Treats Hot Fudge Brownie Mix for only 25¢ with free shipping on AmazonFresh orders over $35, or with Prime.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagsfood amazon groceries snacks Betty Crocker Chocolate Amazon Fresh Sweets
What's the matter?