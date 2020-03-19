Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
4-Pk Betty Crocker Mug Treats Hot Fudge Brownie Mix
25¢ $2.97
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
14
About this Deal

Deal of the week! Amazon is offering this 4-Pk Betty Crocker Mug Treats Hot Fudge Brownie Mix for only 25¢ with free shipping on AmazonFresh orders over $35, or with Prime.

Details:
  • 4 Individual Servings
  • 4 Mix Pouches & 4 Topping Pouches
  • Kosher

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 19, 2020
Good find!
Likes Reply
