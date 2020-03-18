Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI

ALDI

8-Oz Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patties (In-Store)
$3.99
Mar 18, 2020
Expires : 03/24/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, ALDI is offering 8-Oz Beyond Meat Plant-Based Patties for only $3.99 in-store.

Find your nearest Aldi store here.

Otherwise, you can get your groceries delivered to your door:
  1. Shop Aldi.com
  2. Pick your favorite products
  3. Place your order - get free delivery on 1st three orders of $35+ with code SHOPALDI20 used at checkout
  4. Get groceries delivered for free!

food home aldi groceries cooking burger frozen foods Vegan Food
💬 Comments

