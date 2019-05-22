Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
24-Pack Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy

$6.76 $10.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/23/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 24-Pack Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy for only $6.76 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • Made with real fruit juice, fat-free & gluten-free
  • Perfect sweet snack to add flavor to your day
  • Received 4+ stars from over 835 reviews!

Comments (1)

Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
May 22, 2019
About 25 cents a bag. Pretty good deal.
