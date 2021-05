Amazon is offering 2 for $4.99 Blue Diamond Almonds ($2.50 each)! Simply add 2 to your cart to receive a 2 for the price of 1 discount. Shipping is free on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Fruit Dark Chocolate Flavored and Toasted Coconut



Non GMO Project Verified



Perfect for snacking on the go



0 gram trans fat, 2 grams fiber



Cholesterol Free



Received 4+ stars from over 1,535 reviews