5-Oz Blue Diamond Gourmet Almonds (2 Flavors)
$2.74
$4.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/24/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Amazon has this 5-Oz Blue Diamond Gourmet Almonds, Rosemary & Sea Salt for only $2.74 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!
Also available in Garlic Herb & Olive Oil for the same price with the steps above!
Product Details:
Related to this item:food amazon Free Shipping groceries health snacks Almonds blue diamond
What's the matter?