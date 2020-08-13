Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5-Oz Blue Diamond Gourmet Almonds (2 Flavors)

$2.74 $4.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/24/20
Right now, Amazon has this 5-Oz Blue Diamond Gourmet Almonds, Rosemary & Sea Salt for only $2.74 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!

Also available in Garlic Herb & Olive Oil for the same price with the steps above!

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • These finely seasoned almonds are roasted and garnished with rosemary and sea salt
  • Pair with cured meats and cheeses to tangy jams and fresh fruit
  • Nutrient rich, 6 grams protein, 1 grams of sugar per serving
  • Received 4+ stars out of 1,080+ reviews!

