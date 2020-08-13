Right now, Amazon has this 5-Oz Blue Diamond Gourmet Almonds, Rosemary & Sea Salt for only $2.74 when you 'clip' the $2 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Also available in Garlic Herb & Olive Oil for the same price with the steps above!



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



These finely seasoned almonds are roasted and garnished with rosemary and sea salt



Pair with cured meats and cheeses to tangy jams and fresh fruit



Nutrient rich, 6 grams protein, 1 grams of sugar per serving



Received 4+ stars out of 1,080+ reviews!