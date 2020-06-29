Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BOGO Free Grad Slam! Last Day Tuesday 6/30

BOGO
Expires: 06/30/20
In honor of the graduating class of 2020, Denny's is now offering BOGO Free Grad Slam on their famous Grand Slam meals when you use code GRADSLAM at checkout!

Find your nearest Denny's here.

Note: valid on the Original Grand Slam only at participating locations.

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 29, 2020
Ends 6/30
Follete003
Follete003 (L1)
Jun 01, 2020
Wow..
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 01, 2020
BOGO Free with a Denny’s coupon valid for online orders through June 30, 2020. Promo code: GRADSLAM and get one of them free! Denny’s sent this email with the offer.

* One coupon or promo code per order. Offer only valid with Original Grand Slam. Not valid with any other coupons, promotional offers or AARP discount. Coupon has no cash value. No change returned. Taxes and gratuity not included. Alcoholic beverages not included. Valid at participating restaurants for a limited time only. Selection and prices may vary. No substitutions. Offer valid for online orders placed on dennys.com or the Denny’s mobile app. Restrictions apply.
