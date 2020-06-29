This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
BOGO Free Grad Slam! Last Day Tuesday 6/30
BOGO
Expires: 06/30/20
About this Deal
|In honor of the graduating class of 2020, Denny's is now offering BOGO Free Grad Slam on their famous Grand Slam meals when you use code GRADSLAM at checkout!
Find your nearest Denny's here.
Note: valid on the Original Grand Slam only at participating locations.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:food restaurants BOGO Denny's Breakfast dining out Free W/P Meals
What's the matter?