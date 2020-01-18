Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Amazon

18-Pack bubly Sparkling Water Variety Pack (12 Fl Oz)
$5.61
Mar 26, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 18-Pack bubly Sparkling Water Variety Pack (12 Fl Oz) for only $5.61 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Includes: 6 Raspberry, 4 Cranberry, 4 Blackberry, and 4 Peach cans
  • Refreshing, crisp bubly sparkling water with great tasting, natural flavors
  • No calories. No sweeteners. All smiles
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,400 reviews!

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Jan 18, 2020
This stuff is so good!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 15, 2019
Now $6.59
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jul 01, 2019
Price drop $7.23
