Request Your Free Burritos Today! (Healthcare Workers)

Expires: 05/06/20
About this Deal

Back in April, Chipotle was offering a Buy One, Give One Program to help support healthcare workers across the country. Now, today only, starting at 9am PT, healthcare heroes can request free burritos for their medical facility!

All you need to do is visit this page and request your free burritos.

See a list of qualifying professions here.

Find your nearest Chipotle here.

