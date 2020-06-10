Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free 3-Piece Tenders Offer! (Last Day)

Expires: 07/30/20
About this Deal

Last Day! Popeyes is offering 3-Pc Chicken Tenders for free when you download the app [iOS or Android] and make your first app purchase of $10 or more!

Note: this offer is valid after your first app purchase only. You'll receive the offer to your account after your purchase.

Find your nearest Popeyes here.

Other Notable App Offers:
  • Free Apple Pie w/ Purchase
  • 2-Pc Chicken Dinner for $4.99

Comments (5)

Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
Jun 10, 2020
nice find
Afarh32
Afarh32 (L1)
Jun 10, 2020
good offer
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 10, 2020
They have great chicken.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 10, 2020
Updated, live now through june 30
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 27, 2020
Alive again
