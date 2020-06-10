Last Day! Popeyes is offering 3-Pc Chicken Tenders for free when you download the app [iOS or Android] and make your first app purchase of $10 or more!



Note: this offer is valid after your first app purchase only. You'll receive the offer to your account after your purchase.



Find your nearest Popeyes here.



Other Notable App Offers:

Free Apple Pie w/ Purchase



2-Pc Chicken Dinner for $4.99