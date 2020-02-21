This deal is expired!
Buy 2 & Take 2 Free Olive Garden Entrées!
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal
|Last Day! Olive Garden is offering Buy 2 Entrée & Take 2 Home Entrées! Just present this coupon at a location near you.
Enjoy any 2 dinner entrées paired with unlimited soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks. Then choose 2 free dishes to enjoy at home from Take Home Entrée menu!
