This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wendys
BOGO
Feb 09, 2020
Expires : 02/23/20
22 Likes 4 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
It's back! Wendy's is offering BOGO $1 Baconator when you order via the app [iOS or Android].
This is one of those rare cases where the sequel is better than the first — because this sequel has six more strips of bacon for one dollar more. So good you’re gonna wanna see it again and again.
Find your nearest Wendy's here.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants BOGO burger Fast Food dining out Wendy's Free W/P
What's the matter?