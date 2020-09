Still Available!

Olive Garden is offering a Classic Dinner Entree for only $5 with the purchase of another entree! Your second entree is freshly prepared and chilled so that it's ready to take home.



Find your nearest participating location here.



Classic Entrees to Take Home:

Fettuccine Alfredo



Five Cheese Ziti al Forno



Spaghetti with Meat Sauce



NEW! Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo

Details:

Dine-in only



No substitutions



Second entree does not include soup, salad or breadsticks



Limited to one $5 Take Home per entree