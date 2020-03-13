Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BOGO $2 Smashburger Pacific Cod Sandwich

BOGO
Expires: 04/10/20
Every Friday from March 13 to April 10, Smashburger is offering a Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich for $2.00 with the purchase of another Pacific Cod Sandwich! Plus, $1 of your order will go to your local Boys' and Girls' Club.

Find your nearest location here.

New Sandwich Features:
  • Wild-caught Pacific Cod lightly dipped in the chain’s signature batter infused with Yuengling Lager
  • Alongside American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy tartar sauce
  • On a classic bun

Comments (4)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Mar 13, 2020
Superb
Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Feb 26, 2020
Got this for today's lunch. Pretty good sandwich.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 26, 2020
Yummy freebie 😁
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Feb 25, 2020
2/26/20
Reply
