This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
BOGO $2 Smashburger Pacific Cod Sandwich
BOGO
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 04/10/20
About this Deal
|Every Friday from March 13 to April 10, Smashburger is offering a Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich for $2.00 with the purchase of another Pacific Cod Sandwich! Plus, $1 of your order will go to your local Boys' and Girls' Club.
Find your nearest location here.
New Sandwich Features:
Related to this item:restaurants BOGO Sandwiches Smashburger Fast Food dining out Meals fish sandwiches
What's the matter?