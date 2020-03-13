Every Friday from March 13 to April 10, Smashburger is offering a Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich for $2.00 with the purchase of another Pacific Cod Sandwich! Plus, $1 of your order will go to your local Boys' and Girls' Club.



Find your nearest location here.



New Sandwich Features:

Wild-caught Pacific Cod lightly dipped in the chain’s signature batter infused with Yuengling Lager



Alongside American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy tartar sauce



On a classic bun