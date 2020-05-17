During these trying times, Krispy Kreme is offering BOGO Free Original Glazed Dozen today! #BeSweetSaturdays



How to Get this Deal:

Load your cart with one full-priced Original Glazed Dozen

Add a "Be Sweet Dozen" before checking out

Use code BESWEET at checkout

Your "Be Sweet Dozen" will be packaged separately for safe drop-off!

Note: limit 1 per Saturday.



If you’re ordering at the drive-thru, no coupon is needed. If you’re ordering in the app, make sure to use promo code BESWEET at checkout.



Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.