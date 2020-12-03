This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Ruby Tuesday
$5 Ruby Tuesday Cheeseburger or Fish Sandwich
+ IN-STORE SHIPPING
$5.00
Mar 12, 2020
Expires : 03/13/20
38 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, from 11am to 3pm (local), Ruby Tuesday is offering their Cheeseburger or Blackened Fish Sandwich for only $5.00! Simply ask your server for the $5 deal of the day.
Find out more in this Facebook post.
Find your nearest location here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
🏷 Deal tagsfood restaurants burger Fast Food food deals dining out Ruby Tuesday Meals
What's the matter?