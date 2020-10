Chick-fil-A is now offering Family Meal Bundles starting from $13.25! Each bundle is designed to feed a family of four. Plus, get contactless delivery or order via Drive-Thru.



Find your nearest Chick-fil-A here.



Family Meal Bundle Options:

Entrees:

30-Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets

4 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches

4 Spicy Chicken Sandwiches

Sides:

4 Medium Waffle Potato Fries

4 Medium Mac & Cheeses

4 Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Drinks:

1 Gallon Freshly-Brewed Ice Tea