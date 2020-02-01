Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
ALDI Coupons »

ALDI Chilled Chicken Wings (In-Store)

$1.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/04/20
ALDI Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

ALDI is offering Chilled Chicken Wings for only $1.99 per pound in-store.

Find your nearest ALDI here.

Other Notable ALDI Fresh Meat Specials:

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Related to this item:

food aldi groceries Chicken Wings chicken food deals Super Bowl Meals
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

oilanchiu
oilanchiu (L1)
Feb 01, 2020
went there for three times in different days. no chicken wings. very disappointed
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
SaltWorks Ancient Ocean Himalayan Pink Salt, Coarse Grain, 5 Pound Bulk Bag
Amazon
$13.14 $14.02
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
Roundup
USA TODAY
Chili's Host Attacked for Refusing to Seat a Large Group
USA TODAY
News
Amazon
SlimFast Keto Meal Replacement Bar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, 5 Count
Amazon
$4.96
Amazon
NESTLE NIDO Fortificada Dry Milk 56.3 Oz. Canister
Amazon
$13.68 $18.00 Free Shipping
Krispy Kreme
Next Chocolate Glazed Friday on (8/28)
Krispy Kreme
Offer
Amazon
Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle, Cinnamon Stick
Amazon
25% Off
Krispy Kreme
Free Original Glazed Dozen w/ Any Dozen
Krispy Kreme
Free W/P
Sonic
$1 Medium Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Sonic
$1.00
Amazon
Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Bins Refrigerator Organizer Stackable Food Storage Containers BPA-Free Drawer Organizers for Refrigerator Freezer and Pantry
Amazon
$34.00
Amazon
Save 30% On Select Product(s) with Promo Code 30F8F4LF On Amazon.com
Amazon
$4.89 $6.99
Amazon
Starbucks Iced Latte 8-Count JUST $14 At Amazon (Reg $20) – Only $1.75 Per Bottle!
Amazon
$20.37 $21.44
Harris Teeter
Harris Teeter Weekly Ad (08/12 - 8/18)
Harris Teeter
WeeklyAD
Ruby Tuesday
*Free appetizer up to $10 with purchase of one adult entrée for new So Connected e-club members.
Ruby Tuesday
*Free Free Shipping
Groupon
80% Off Get Maine Lobster
Groupon
$5.00 $25.00 Free Shipping
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Groupon
To Day Only ₩₩ One or Two Large Marie's Special Pizzas with Beer or Wine At Marie's Pizza & Liquors (Up to 54% Off)
Groupon
54% OFF $60.50
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Groupon
30% Cash Back At Chuck's Pizza
Groupon
30% OFF
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Amazon
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Food Jar
Amazon
$24.80 $40.00
FREE Box of Tea When You Spend $35+
Amazon
Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter, 64 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Amazon
$8.67
Amazon
Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Perfect Topping for Pancakes, 26.5 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Amazon
$6.42