Chipotle Coupons

BOGO Free Chipotle Entree w/ Hockey Jersey

BOGO
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/21/20
Chipotle Coupons

About this Deal

Suit up and score! Today only, Chipotle is offering buy one, get one free entree or kid's meal to anyone wearing a hockey jersey!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: Offer is valid for dine-in only.

Details:
  • Each free item requires a purchase of an entrée item (including a kid's meal) of equal or greater value
  • May be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer
  • Valid only on February 21st, 2020
  • Redeemable in-restaurant only

Related to this item:

food restaurants BOGO Chipotle Sports & Outdoors dining out Free W/P Meals
Comments (4)

Ammwrs
Ammwrs (L1)
Mar 06, 2020
I always seem to get these coupons and deals 1 - 4 DAYS AFTER THEY EXPIRE
Reply
yshwang23
yshwang23 (L3)
Feb 21, 2020
Love their BOGO deal.
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Feb 21, 2020
Love the food here!
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Feb 20, 2020
2/21/20
Reply
