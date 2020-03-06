This deal is expired!
BOGO Free Chipotle Entree w/ Hockey Jersey
Expires: 02/21/20
About this Deal
|Suit up and score! Today only, Chipotle is offering buy one, get one free entree or kid's meal to anyone wearing a hockey jersey!
Find your nearest location here.
Note: Offer is valid for dine-in only.
