Suit up and score! Today only, Chipotle is offering buy one, get one free entree or kid's meal to anyone wearing a hockey jersey!



Find your nearest location here.



Note: Offer is valid for dine-in only.



Details:

Each free item requires a purchase of an entrée item (including a kid's meal) of equal or greater value



May be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer



Valid only on February 21st, 2020



Redeemable in-restaurant only