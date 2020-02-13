6-Ct Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$8.99 $10.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: Today
Kroger Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Great Valentine's Day gift! Kroger is offering 6-Count Chocolate Dipped Strawberries for only $8.99 when Kroger members [free to join] clip the $1 off coupon. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any delivery fees.

Check your stores inventory here.

Find your nearest store here.

Note: prices and inventory may vary by location.

food groceries gifts Kroger Chocolate Sweets Chocolate Covered Strawberries Valentine's Day
Comments

