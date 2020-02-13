6-Ct Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
$8.99
$10.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Great Valentine's Day gift! Kroger is offering 6-Count Chocolate Dipped Strawberries for only $8.99 when Kroger members [free to join] clip the $1 off coupon. Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any delivery fees.
Check your stores inventory here.
Find your nearest store here.
Note: prices and inventory may vary by location.
