$2 Chocolate Glazed Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$2.00
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 07/31/20
About this Deal

To celebrate two years of 'Chocolate Fridays,' Krispy Kreme is offering their Chocolate Glazed Dozen for only $2.00 with the purchase of any dozen!

Find your nearest location here.

Note: not valid for online orders. Limit 2 redemptions.

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 31, 2020
Now live
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
Price drop now $2
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
On 7/31 only
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Oct 04, 2019
Love their Chocolate Donuts!
