Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Subway Coupons

Subway

$5.99 for Any Footlong (Takeout or Drive-Thru)
$5.99
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 04/30/20
38  Likes 4  Comments
18
See Deal

About this Deal

Hungry? Subway is offering Any Footlong for just $5.99 with takeout or drive-thru orders only when you present this coupon.

Find your nearest location here.

Notable Footlongs:

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants subway Sandwiches food deals dining out Meals saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 25, 2020
Yam yam 🤤🤤
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 25, 2020
😁
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 24, 2020
Updated with new expiry date 4/30
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 01, 2020
Back again through April 5
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
Subway See All arrow
Subway
Subway
Heads Up! Check Email for BOGO Single Use Coupon | Subway®
BOGO
Subway
Subway
Buy 2 Footlongs, Get 1 Free!
B2G1
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Jack In The Box
Jack In The Box
99¢ Regular Shakes (4 Flavors) + 2 Tacos!
99¢
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Dominos
Dominos
50% Off First-Time App Orders
50% Off
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Buy One Entree, Take One Home for $5
BOGO
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
McDonalds
McDonalds
'Free Fries Friday' (Burger + Fries = $1).
Free W/P
7-Eleven
7-Eleven
$7 Off Order + $50 Credit + Free Delivery
$50+ Off
FREE SHIPPING
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box
$5.00
ROUND UP
Yahoo
Yahoo
The #1 Tastiest Fast-Food Chicken Sandwich
ROUNDUP
Dominos
Dominos
Hurry! Free Pizza for a Year
Offer
Sonic
Sonic
1/2 Price Garlic Butter Bacon Burger
Offer
McDonalds
McDonalds
New! 'The J Balvin Meal' + Free OREO McFlurry
Offer
Dominos
Dominos
50% Off First-Time App Orders
50% Off
Boston Market
Boston Market
Buy 1 Individual Meal & Drink, Get 1 Individual Meal Free
BOGO
arrow
arrow