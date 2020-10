Now through 4/6, McDonald's is offering Free Delivery to your door on orders of $15 or more when you use the Uber Eats or DoorDash app!



How to Get Free McDonald's Delivery:

Place your order via the Uber Eats [iOS or Android] or Doordash apps [iOS or Android]

Pay with your Uber Eats or DoorDash account

Wait for food to be delivered for free!