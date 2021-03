Staples is offering the Dorm Room Survival Snack Box for $24.84 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on this item!



Features:

55 assorted snacks



Includes 3 Maruchan Chicken, 2 Mac and Cheese Cups, 5 Kellogg's Cereal Boxes, 4 Jif-To-Go Dippers, 4 Orville Pop, 5 Rice Krispies Treats, 6 Slim Jims, 6 Lance Crackers, 3 Cheez Its, 4 Pringles, 3 Carnation Instant Breakfast Pouches, 3 Snyders Mini Pretzels, 4 Poptarts, 1 Twizzler Pouch, 2 Ice Cube Gum



Wrapped in individually servings

More Info:

Compare to $39.98 at Sam's Club