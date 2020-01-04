Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$1 Wendy's Double Stacks!
$1.00 $2.99
Apr 01, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
About this Deal

Wendy's is now offering Double Stacks for only $1.00 when you order via the app [iOS or Android].

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

