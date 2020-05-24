Every Monday throughout May, Dunkin' Donuts is having Iced Coffee Mondays whenre Perks members will be able to get medium iced coffees for just $2!



Today May 22nd and every Friday in May, DD Perks members (Free to join) can get a FREE Donut with ANY beverage purchase at Dunkin’! Note that this offer excludes espresso shots. You can pay with a card that is enrolled with DD Perks, scan your loyalty ID at checkout, or order ahead on the Dunkin’ app for carry-out, drive-thru, or curbside pickup where available.



Find your nearest location here.