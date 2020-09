Ruby Tuesday is offering an Early Dine Deal for only $3.99 from Monday through Thursday between 3pm and 5pm.



Available Early Dine Menu Options:

Classic Cheesburger



Crispy or Grilled Chicken Sandwich



Turkey Burger



Add Endless Garden Bar for $3.99



Upgrade to Triple Prime Beef for $2.00 more



Substitute a plant-based Awesome patty for $2.00 more