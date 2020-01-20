Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Red Lobster Coupons

Red Lobster

$15 Red Lobster - Endless Shrimp Monday & More!
$15.00
Oct 05, 2020
Expires : 10/04/20
0  Likes 1  Comments
24
See Deal

About this Deal

Monday's until 6pm, Red Lobster is having its Endless Shrimp Monday for just $15!

Find your nearest location here.

Shrimp Options:
  • Garlic Shrimp Scampi
  • Hand-Breaded Shrimp
  • Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers

More Notable $15 Deals:
  • Pick 2 Tuesday
  • 4-Course Feast Wednesday and Thursday
  • $20 Petite Ultimate Feast Thursday
  • Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Friday

🏷 Deal Tags

food dining restaurants Red Lobster food deals dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 20, 2020
Yum!
Likes Reply
Red Lobster See All arrow
Red Lobster
Red Lobster
11/11 Red Lobster Offers Free Appetizer or Dessert for Veterans Day!
Freebie
Red Lobster
Red Lobster
Free $20 Coupons With $50 On Gift Cards
Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Red Lobster
Red Lobster
Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday.
$18.99
Red Lobster
Red Lobster
Whole Lobster Wednesday $22.99 (Dine-In)
$22.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in November!
Freebie
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts
Free Coffee Wednesdays
Freebie
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free Chicken Sandwich Offer
Free W/P
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free New Bakery Item w/ Coffee Order
Free W/P
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$4.99 Meals (2 Options)
$4.99
McDonalds
McDonalds
Buy One, Get One for $1
BOGO
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes
$2 Off Any Regular Sub
$2 Off
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in November!
Freebie
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free New Bakery Item w/ Coffee Order
Free W/P
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$5 Chocolate Glazed Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$5 W/P
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes
$2 Off Any Regular Sub
$2 Off
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts
$2 For 10 Munchkins | Dunkin'®
$2.00
McDonalds
McDonalds
Buy One, Get One for $1
BOGO
Costco
Costco
Gourmet Food & Gifts Holiday Savings 2020
SALE
Starbucks
Starbucks
Free Collectible Holiday Cups!
Free W/P
arrow
arrow