This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Target Coupons »

Extra 10% Off for Target REDcard Holders w/ App

10% Off
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/01/20
Target Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Now through 2/1, Target is offering REDcard Holders an extra 10% off one item via the app [iOS and Android].

Not a Redcard holder? Apply here.

Note: this offer is valid in-store only.

Offer Details:
  • Open Target iOS and Android app
  • Choose Redcard as payment method
  • Go to wallet and click on "Show Extra Offers"
  • Look for "Redcard Exclusive: 10% off one item storewide"
  • Add offer to wallet
  • The offer is valid in store when you present the barcode via the Target App and pay with your RedCard

