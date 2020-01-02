Now through 2/1, Target is offering REDcard Holders an extra 10% off one item via the app [iOS and Android].



Not a Redcard holder? Apply here.



Note: this offer is valid in-store only.



Offer Details:

Open Target iOS and Android app



Choose Redcard as payment method



Go to wallet and click on "Show Extra Offers"



Look for "Redcard Exclusive: 10% off one item storewide"



Add offer to wallet



The offer is valid in store when you present the barcode via the Target App and pay with your RedCard