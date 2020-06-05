This deal is expired!
Family Feasts from $23 + Free Delivery!
$23+
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
About this Deal
|Panera Bread is offering a new Family Feasst from only $23.00! Best of all? Use code FREEDELIVERY at checkout to score free delivery where available. Otherwise, opt for rapid curbside pickup.
Note: some feats are available after 10am. Valid at participating locations.
Notable Family Feasts: (feeds 4-6 people)
