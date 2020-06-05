Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Panera Bread Coupons »

Family Feasts from $23 + Free Delivery!

$23+
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
Panera Bread Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Panera Bread is offering a new Family Feasst from only $23.00! Best of all? Use code FREEDELIVERY at checkout to score free delivery where available. Otherwise, opt for rapid curbside pickup.

Note: some feats are available after 10am. Valid at participating locations.

Notable Family Feasts: (feeds 4-6 people)
  • Soup Feast for $23
  • Salad & Soup Feast for $23
  • Sandwich & Soup Feast for $23
  • Family Feast with Mac for $29
  • See More

Related to this item:

food restaurants Fast Food dining out Free delivery Panera Bread Meals family feast
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Quaker Baked Squares, Soft Baked Bars, Apple Cinnamon, 5 Bars (Pack of 8)
Amazon
$27.79
Amazon
Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Chocolate Chip, (58 Pack)
Amazon
$11.99
Amazon
Starbucks Coffee By Nescafe Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, Coffee Pods, 12 Capsules, Pack of 3
Amazon
$24.10
Amazon
KIND Nut Filled Bars, Chocolate Peanut Butter, 32 Count
Amazon
$23.79
Amazon
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Almond Dark Chocolate Granola Bars 15ct
Amazon
$5.98
Amazon
Quaker Instant Oatmeal, Fruit & Cream 4 Flavor Variety Pack, Individual Packets, 48 Count
Amazon
$11.71
Red Robin
Get An Order of Wings 50% Off* W/P Of A 14" Donatos Pizza (Wednesdays)
Red Robin
Offer
ALDI
This Week ALDI Finds (08/12)
ALDI
WeeklyAD
USA TODAY
Dunkin' Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Coffee, Donuts Earlier Than Ever Along with New PSL
USA TODAY
NEWS
Home Depot
Royal Gourmet 3-Burner Propane Griddle, Portable Table Top 24-Inch Gas Grill in Red-PD1301R
Home Depot
$83.28 $96.47 Free Shipping
Up to 5.0% Cashback
ALDI
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish 24ct Back To School Portion Packs (08/19/20 - 08/25/20)
ALDI
$7.45
ALDI
Clancy's Butter Twists Tub (08/19/20 - 08/25/20)
ALDI
$3.99
ALDI
Pueblo Lindo Street Taco Flour Tortillas (08/19/20 - 08/25/20)
ALDI
$1.49
ALDI
Specially Selected Classic or Strawberry Balsamic Glaze (08/19/20 - 08/25/20)
ALDI
$3.29
ALDI
Hellmann's Squeeze Mayonnaise Assorted Varieties (8/19)
ALDI
$3.77
Starbucks
Today Only! Double Stars Day
Starbucks
Offer
ALDI
ALDI Weekly Finds (08/19)
ALDI
WeeklyAD
Huddle House
Spend $6 and Get a Free Waffle Every Wednesday At Huddle House!
Huddle House
Free W/P
Dickeys Barbecue Pit
$7 or $10 Meal for Westerner Wednesday!
Dickeys Barbecue Pit
$7+
Carvel
BOGO Free Sundaes At Carvel (Wednesday)!
Carvel
BOGO
Walgreens
BOGO Free Hamburger Essentials (8/16)
Walgreens
B1G1
Up to 5.0% Cashback