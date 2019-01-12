Great Valentine's Day gift! Amazon is offering 24-Piece Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolates for just $8.71 plus free shipping with Prime, or on orders of $25 or more.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



3 flavors - 8 of each in a box



A deliciously elegant confection, wrapped in glittery gold foil



Certified Kosher (OU-Dairy), Peanut Free



Received 4+ stars from over 1485 reviews

Compare to $11.59 at Target.