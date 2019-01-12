This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
24-Piece Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolates
$8.71
$10.88
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/09/20
About this Deal
|Great Valentine's Day gift! Amazon is offering 24-Piece Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolates for just $8.71 plus free shipping with Prime, or on orders of $25 or more.
Details:
Compare to $11.59 at Target.
Related to this item:food amazon gifts Candy Chocolate Grocery & Gourmet Food Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Day
What's the matter?