Subway Coupons

Subway

$5 Footlongs are Back!
$5.00
Aug 16, 2020
Expires : 09/01/20
About this Deal

Right now, Subway is offering $5 Footlongs when you add a quantity of 2 to cart.

Note: one item must be the new BBQ Rib footlong. Discount will automatically apply at checkout.

Find your nearest location here.

food restaurants subway Sandwiches Fast Food dining out footlong Meals
💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
seacobonita
seacobonita (L1)
22 days ago
9/2 no more available.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
22 days ago
thank you!
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
25 days ago
8/31 Still Available
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Aug 16, 2020
8/16 Still Available
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 14, 2020
Received in emailer on 7/14/20 that this is still available: Subway MyWay® Rewards available at participating restaurants. For catering, earn tokens on in-restaurant orders only. Tokens may not be earned on purchases of gift cards.

App and online ordering available for participating restaurants. Allow 15 minutes for pick-up.

*At participating restaurants. Some subs shown with Guacamole, Double Meat & other Extras, which are available for an addt'l charge. Prices higher in AK & HI. Plus tax. No addt’l discounts. No delivery.

Freshly prepared in front of you.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 14, 2020
$5 FOOTLONGS WHEN YOU BUY TWO
ONLY IN THE APP OR ONLINE*
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 02, 2020
Updated 7/2: You now must order online or in the Subway app to get the deal. No coupon or promo code is needed, but not all Subway locations are participating in the promotion. Subway announced the deal on their website homepage.
