2 for $5 Jack's Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
$2.50 ea
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 01/31/20
About this Deal
|Now through 1/31, Jack in the Box is offering 2 for $5 Jack's Spicy Chicken Sandwiches ($2.50 each) when you present this coupon to your server.
Find your nearest Jack in the Box here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
