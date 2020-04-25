This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wendys
Free 10-Pc Chicken Nuggets + Delivery via Postmates
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 04/26/20
This weekend only, Wendy's is offering 10-Pc Chicken Nuggets for free when you use code NugHug and checkout via Postmates with free delivery!
Find your nearest Wendy's here.
Order via Postmates here.
See more info in this USA Today article.
Note: no purchase necessary. Limit one user per person. Some exclusions may apply.
