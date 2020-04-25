Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Wendys Coupons

Wendys

Free 10-Pc Chicken Nuggets + Delivery via Postmates
FREE SHIPPING
Free $3.78
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 04/26/20
31  Likes 3  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

This weekend only, Wendy's is offering 10-Pc Chicken Nuggets for free when you use code NugHug and checkout via Postmates with free delivery!

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

Order via Postmates here.

See more info in this USA Today article.

Note: no purchase necessary. Limit one user per person. Some exclusions may apply.

🏷 Deal Tags

restaurants freebies Free Fast Food dining out Free delivery Wendy's postmates
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Apr 25, 2020
Yummy
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 25, 2020
Great Bargain! Free
Likes Reply
Wendys See All arrow
Wendys
Wendys
Free New Classic Chicken Sandwich w/ Any Order!
Free W/P
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Wendys
Wendys
Get $3 Off Any Mobile Order Over $15-Wendy's Rewards
$3 Off
Wendys
Wendys
Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit With Any App Purchase
Free W/P
Wendys
Wendys
Free Drink With Purchase Via Wendy's App
Free W/P
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Free Coffee or Bagel Every Day in November!
Freebie
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts
Free Coffee Wednesdays
Freebie
HOT
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free Chicken Sandwich Offer
Free W/P
HOT
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free New Bakery Item w/ Coffee Order
Free W/P
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Long John Silvers
Long John Silvers
$4.99 Meals (2 Options)
$4.99
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Amazon
Amazon
40-Oz Blue Diamond Almonds
$8.02 $12.49
arrow
arrow