Last day! Chick-fil-A is offering 8-Pc Nuggets or Kale Crunch Salad for free when you register for a Chick-fil-A One Membership and login to your account via the app [iOS or Android]! Since the nuggets are regularly $3.90, you don't want to miss this deal.



Note: offer is loaded to your account under the rewards section after you login.



Find your nearest Chick-Fil-A here.



Chick-fil-A One Membership Perks:

Earn points for every purchase and use them to redeem available rewards of your choice



Members can earn points for online catering orders



Members may receive surprise rewards from their local Chick-fil-A restaurant(s)



Each of the three membership tiers has increasing benefits



Available membership tiers:

Chick-fil-A One Member

Chick-fil-A One Silver Member (achieved upon earning 1,000 points in a year)

Chick-fil-A One Red Member (achieved upon earning 5,000 points in a year)

