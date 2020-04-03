Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Last Day! Free ​8-Pc Chick-fil-A Nuggets or Salad
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 01/31/20
About this Deal

Last day! Chick-fil-A is offering 8-Pc Nuggets or Kale Crunch Salad for free when you register for a Chick-fil-A One Membership and login to your account via the app [iOS or Android]! Since the nuggets are regularly $3.90, you don't want to miss this deal.

Note: offer is loaded to your account under the rewards section after you login.

Find your nearest Chick-Fil-A here.

Chick-fil-A One Membership Perks:
  • Earn points for every purchase and use them to redeem available rewards of your choice
  • Members can earn points for online catering orders
  • Members may receive surprise rewards from their local Chick-fil-A restaurant(s)
  • Each of the three membership tiers has increasing benefits
  • Available membership tiers:
    • Chick-fil-A One Member
    • Chick-fil-A One Silver Member (achieved upon earning 1,000 points in a year)
    • Chick-fil-A One Red Member (achieved upon earning 5,000 points in a year)

💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
lanismiller
lanismiller (L3)
Apr 03, 2020
20% Bonus Points on Mobile Orders as an appreciation for helping to reduce contact! Love Chick-Fil-A!
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 31, 2020
Last day!
sangsang
sangsang (L1)
Jan 13, 2020
Great
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
share your location to get more free food
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 13, 2020
Sign me up!
