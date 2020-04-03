This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Chick-fil-A
Free
$3.90
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 01/31/20
Last day! Chick-fil-A is offering 8-Pc Nuggets or Kale Crunch Salad for free when you register for a Chick-fil-A One Membership and login to your account via the app [iOS or Android]! Since the nuggets are regularly $3.90, you don't want to miss this deal.
Note: offer is loaded to your account under the rewards section after you login.
Find your nearest Chick-Fil-A here.
Chick-fil-A One Membership Perks:
