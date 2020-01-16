Amazon is offering a $5 Amazon Credit for free when you buy a $30 Starbucks Gift Card and use code SBUX at checkout.



Note: one offer per customer. Promo Credit expires on 2/29/20 at 11:50 pm (PT).



How to:

Choose your Starbucks Gift Card design

Enter amount (should be $30 or more)

Enter an email of the recipient

Enter your name

Enter a custom message (optional)

Choose a delivery date

Add to cart and use code SBUX

Place your order

Your $5 Amazon credit will be automatically applied to your account after your order ships