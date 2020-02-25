This deal is expired!
Free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via App
Free
Expires: 02/27/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Chick-fil-A is offering a Chicken Sandwich for free via the app [ios or Android]!
Note: This is a lunch item and available only after 10:30 am.
Offer Details:
