Free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via App

Free
Expires: 02/27/20
Right now, Chick-fil-A is offering a Chicken Sandwich for free via the app [ios or Android]!

Note: This is a lunch item and available only after 10:30 am.

Offer Details:
  • Log into or download the app [ios or Android]
  • In the app, go to 'Rewards,' then 'My Rewards' tab
  • Make sure to enable your location
  • You should see an offer that says - "A reward from (your location)" - offering a free food item
    • Example: "A reward from Chick-fil-A SoCal"
      Note: City will change depending on where you are located.

Related to this item:

restaurants freebies Free Sandwiches Fast Food Chick-Fil-A Meals Chicken Sandwiches
Comments (3)

SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Feb 25, 2020
Available in SoCal only?
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 24, 2020
Back again
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 14, 2019
Updated
