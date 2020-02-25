Right now, Chick-fil-A is offering a Chicken Sandwich for free via the app [ios or Android]!



Note: This is a lunch item and available only after 10:30 am.



Offer Details:

Log into or download the app [ios or Android]



In the app, go to 'Rewards,' then 'My Rewards' tab



Make sure to enable your location



You should see an offer that says - "A reward from (your location)" - offering a free food item

Example: "A reward from Chick-fil-A SoCal"

Note: City will change depending on where you are located.

