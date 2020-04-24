This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
DelTaco
Free W/P
Apr 24, 2020
Expires : 04/29/20
31 Likes 0 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Free Churro Week! Now through 4/29, Del Taco is offering 6-Pc Mini Churros for free with the purchase of any Fiesta Pack, or 1-Pc Mini Churro with the purchase of any Combo Meal.
Find your nearest Del Taco here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants Fast Food dining out Free W/P Meals Del Taco Churros
What's the matter?