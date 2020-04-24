Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Churro Week Offers!
Free W/P
Apr 24, 2020
Expires : 04/29/20
About this Deal

Free Churro Week! Now through 4/29, Del Taco is offering 6-Pc Mini Churros for free with the purchase of any Fiesta Pack, or 1-Pc Mini Churro with the purchase of any Combo Meal.

Find your nearest Del Taco here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

food restaurants Fast Food dining out Free W/P Meals Del Taco Churros
